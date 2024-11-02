Tori Amos Announces Release of New Live Album Digging Deep Live for December 2024 Release

Home News Chloe Baxter November 2nd, 2024 - 8:55 PM

Tori Amos is set to captivate fans once again with her upcoming live album, Diving Deep Live, scheduled for release on December 6, 2024. This album features a collection of live renditions from her extensive discography, showcasing the breadth of her artistry honed over more than three decades.

According to Consequence, recorded during her Ocean to Ocean tour from 2022 to 2023, Diving Deep Live marks Amos’ third live album. Collaborating with musical director and bassist Jon Evans and drummer Ash Soan, the recording captures rare gems and B-sides that fans have long awaited, including “Ruby Through the Looking Glass” and “Daisy Dead Petals.”

Previously, Amos performed at the Masonic and did a cover of Kendrick Lamar’s “Swimming Pools (drank).

As a preview, Amos has released a powerful live rendition of her classic “Cornflake Girl” from the 1994 album Under the Pink. This new version emphasizes her warm, dynamic vocals against a tight, spacious rhythm section, breathing new life into the beloved track.

The full tracklist for Diving Deep Live includes:

God Ocean To Ocean Amber Waves Daisy Dead Petals Pandora’s Aquarium Silent All These Years Ruby Through The Looking Glass Climb Spring Haze Code Red Cornflake Girl Lady In Blue Here In My Head * Crazy * Sister Janet * Mother Revolution *

Diving Deep Live promises to be a testament to Amos’ enduring legacy and connection with her audience.