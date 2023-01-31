Tori Amos Announces Summer Ocean to Ocean US Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 31st, 2023 - 4:56 PM

Today musician and activist Tori Amos announced dates for her Ocean to Ocean US Tour. The tour will be a continued celebration of Amos‘s successful 2021 album Ocean To Ocean. Following a sold-out World Tour throughout last year the artist will once again be performing with long-time collaborator bassist Jon Evans and renowned UK drummer Ash Soan, with special guests to be announced.

During the Ocean to Ocean US Tour Amos will be making stops at venues at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and a special stop at Wolf Trap in Virginia, where Amos grew up attending shows.

In the press release the singer expressed how excited she is about the upcoming tour.

“I am truly excited to be coming back to the US on the Ocean to Ocean Tour this summer with my amazing bandmates Jon Evans and Ash Soan,” Tori says. “We are so looking forward to playing iconic venues once again such as The Greek in LA, Red Rocks and especially Wolf Trap, where I saw so many shows growing up in neighboring Maryland. As I write this, I’m training hard as we head to Europe in March before then heading back to the States in June.”

Ocean to Ocean has received widespread acclaim by fans and media alike, earning support from Pitchfork, Entertainment Weekly, Stereogum, SPIN, NPR, PBS NewsHour Weekend, and many others. The record debuted at number two on the Billboard Current Alternative Albums Chart and number six on the Billboard Album Sales Chart, marking Amos’s tenth “Top 10” appearance.

Also the album is Amos’s most personal work in years . As communities around the world suffered the loss of life, live music, travel and much at all to observe, the musician had a difficult time during the pandemic. Amos descended to an emotional state lower than she had been to for a long time but the depths became creative, forcing a return to the kind of introspection she recognised from her debut album Little Earthquakes.

Ocean To Ocean US Tour Dates