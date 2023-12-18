Clairo, Stormzy, Faye Webster & More To Play Gaza & Sudan Benefit Concert In New Jersey

Home News Ryan Freund December 18th, 2023 - 6:40 PM

The extensive violence against Palestinians in Gaza and all over the world has dominated the news over the past couple of months. Sudan has also been in distress as of late considering the underreported massacres in Sudan where thousands have been killed. The Sudanese-Canadian soul-folk musician Mustafa has decided to do their best to help and will present a New Jersey benefit concert to raise money for the people of Gaza and Sudan.

For this benefit concert Mustafa will be putting together a lineup of artists that come from all over “the music map” according to Stereogum. The show will be taking place at the Newark Symphony Hall on January 4th. Mustafa will feature himself in the program on top of many other artists. These artists include Faye Webster, Clairo, Stormzy, Daniel Caesar, 070 Shake, 6LACK, Omar Apollo, Nick Hakim, and Charlotte Day Wilson. In addition, comedian Ramy Youssef and Palestinian writer Mohammed El Kurd will make appearances as well as a few special guests.

Make sure to get your tickets!