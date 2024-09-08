The Weeknd Live Debuts Seven New Songs During Sao Paulo Performance, Duets With Playboi Carti & Anitta

Home News Kayleigh Lycans September 8th, 2024 - 7:08 PM

According to Sterogum, The Weeknd has debuted seven new songs at a recent performance in São Paulo, featuring appearances from Playboi Carti and Anitta. The new songs are to be included in Abel Tesfaye’s last album as the Weeknd. The album is confirmed to be called Hurry Up Tomorrow, with no current release date.

The upcoming album has been full of mystery, with only an album cover and teasers of the upcoming track list. Including a teaser for his newest single titled “The Abyss.” the São Paulo performance is the most content for Hurry Up Tomorrow to be released so far.

The São Paulo performance was captured in a livestream that was then shared by The Weeknd. The livestreams feature vibrant and dynamic new songs as well as stunning classics. The new songs include a singles titled “Timeless” and “FE!N” both featuring Playboi Carti, a single called “São Paolo” featuring Anitta and many more.

The performance also featured the tracks “Hardest To Love” and “Repeat After Me (Interlude)” from The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours, live for the first time. Additionally, The Weeknd performed a Peter Iver’s and David Lynch cover of their song “In Heaven.”

The Weeknd’s São Paulo Performance Setlist:

“Wake Me Up” “After Hours” “Too Late” “Take My Breath” “Sacrifice” (Swedish House Mafia Remix) “How Do I Make You Love Me?” “Escape From LA” “Take Me Back To LA” “Dancing In The Flames” “FE!N” (With Playboi Carti) “TIMELESS” (With Playboi Carti) “São Paulo” (With Anitta) “Heartless” “Repeat After Me (Interlude)” “Regular” “Faith” “Alone Again” “Runway” “Out Of Time” “Is There Someone Else?” “Hardest To Love” “Scared To Live” “Save Your Tears” “Less Than Zero” “Blinding Lights” “In Heaven (Lady In The Radiator Song)” (Peter Ivers & David Lynch Cover)

