Snoop Dogg Hired As NBC Reporter For Summer Olympics In Paris

Home News James Reed January 2nd, 2024 - 3:15 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Back in 2021, NBC/Universal sent Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart to comment on a few Olympic highlights, and Snoop Dogg contributed well to the role which has led him to return for this year’s upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris. This time, Snoop will be on-site, being a reporter for NBC’s prime-time coverage. This year’s Summer Olympics are happening from July 26 to August 11.

Snoop really got this job for one reason: A viral clip where he talks about a horse’s distinctive walking. NBC essentially says as much in its press release about Snoop at this year’s Olympics. Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President of NBC’s Olympics Production, says, “Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlight’s commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics. That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

Snoop’s involvement in the Olympics was announced during this past weekend’s Sunday Night Football game. During this year’s Olympics, Snoop will be interacting with sportscaster Mike Tirico, and the press release says that he’ll “explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families.” Snoop has already taped some promos with a few Team USA athletes.

Yup, it’s official. 2024 Paris Olympics I’m there!! @miketirico , save a seat for the Dogg 👏🏿💍💨🤷🏾 pic.twitter.com/atXnKu9HJj — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 1, 2024

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin