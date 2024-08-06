NEW MUSIC ALERT: Fontaines D.C. Share Energizing New Single & Video “Here’s The Thing”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 6th, 2024 - 9:00 AM

Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. have revealed the latest single from their forthcoming fourth studio album Romance which is set to arrive on August 23 via XL Recordings. The energizing new track “Here’s The Thing” is accompanied by a cinematic music video directed by English filmmaker Luna Carmoon. The visual calls back to teen-horror movies akin to 1987’s The Lost Boys and 1985’s Phenomena all while channeling the deep emotions set forth by the song’s impassioned lyricism.

Speaking about the lyrical inspiration behind “Here’s The Thing” lead vocalist Grian Chatten commented, “It’s an anxious tune that twists and turns in what it wants, back and forth between pain and numbness.” The track is delightfully grungy with noisy guitar, driving drums and an enthusiastic vocal melody that propels it forward while remaining measured and tuneful throughout.

“Here’s The Thing” follows previously released singles “Starburster” and “Favourite,” all of which showcase the band’s immense range as well as their ear for creating earworm-worthy indie-hits. Their upcoming record Romance offers listeners a diverse sonic palette with slow-burning ballads and rocking anthems alike, leaving fans with no dull moments in sight.

The band is also set to hit the road for their first North American tour dates since their arena tour with Arctic Monkeys last year. The trek will kick off with a performance at Showbox SoDo in Seattle, Washington on September 20 and will come to an end with a show at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 20. Some notable appearances include a stop at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California on September 26 and a two night stand at Brooklyn Paramount in NYC on October 15 and 16.

Romance Tracklist

1. Romance

2. Starburster

3. Here’s The Thing

4. Desire

5. In The Modern World

6. Bug

7. Motorcycle Boy

8. Sundowner

9. Horseness is the Whatness

10. Death Kink

11. Favourite

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt