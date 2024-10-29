Lauren Mayberry Announces New Solo Album Vicious Creature For December 2024 Release & Winter 2025 Tour, Shares New Single “Crocodile Tears”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 29th, 2024 - 1:03 PM

Lauren Mayberry, who is the frontwoman for acclaimed electro-pop band CHVRCHES, has announced the release of her eagerly awaited debut solo album, Vicious Creature, which will be released on December 6, through Island Records. People can pre-order the album by clicking HERE. Vicious Creature is both a startling new era in Mayberry’s artistry and the culmination of two decades of life in a band that came before.

Across its songs, the artist writes about sexuality and empowerment from a profoundly personal perspective for the very first time by reconnecting with the icons of her youth, as well as ‘90s British girl groups such as All Saints and Sugababes, whose music made a formative impact on her in the 2000s.

So much of this process has been an exercise in empowering myself to listen to my own intuition. Something I really trained myself out of,” Mayberry says. “That’s ultimately why you start making things – because you felt a feeling, and you wanted to articulate that somehow. I think it was important for me to relearn that kind of independence, and recognize what I bring to any table I choose to sit at.”

Along with the upcoming album announcement, Mayberry has shared “Crocodile Tears,” a track written with Matthew Koma and Ethan Gruska. The singer says she wanted to adopt “a sort of character where I could really let go of the idea that I need to be ‘nice,’ because I think that holds so many women back in their lives. If I didn’t have to be seen as ‘nice,’ I would feel comfortable telling certain people to fuck off when they treat me like shit on this record and in these songs, I get to do that.”

As for the music, the instrumentation shake the background with a lovely dance and pop vibe, while the artist harmonically sings out the relatable lyrics. As for the video, each scene shows Mayberry is posing in different stylish themes that compliment the catchy musical beat.

On another note, Mayberry has announces a North American tour for early 2025. Beginning January 28, at San Diego’s House of Blues, the tour will take the artist cross country to perform, Chicago, New York City, Austin, Los Angeles and other cities. For tickets and more information, click here.

Vicious Creature Track List

Something in the Air Crocodile Tears Shame Anywhere But Dancing Punch Drunk Oh, Mother Sorry, Etc Change Shapes Mantra A Work of Fiction Sunday Best Are You Awake

Lauren Mayberry Tour Dates

1/28 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA

1/29 – Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

1/31 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT

2/1 – Gothic – Denver, CO

2/2 – Granada Theater – Lawrence, KS

2/3- Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

2/5 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

2/7 – Concert Hall – Toronto, ON

2/8 – Electric City – Buffalo, NY

2/9 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH

2/11 – Royale – Boston, MA

2/13 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

2/14 – Empire Live – Albany, NY

2/17 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

2/18 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

2/20 – Masquerade – Hell – Atlanta, GA

2/21 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

2/22 – The Mil at Cannery Hall – Nashville, TN

2/24 – White Oak Downstairs – Houston, TX

2/25 – Granada – Dallas, TX

2/26 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

2/28 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

3/2 – The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat