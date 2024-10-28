Tool Announces Pair Of 2025 Mexican Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2024 - 5:24 PM

Today, Tool has added two additional Mexican performances to the 2025 tour, which sees the band performing on March 12, at Explanada del Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey and March 18, at Calle 2 in Guadalajara. Tickets for the newly added Mexican shows will be on sale November 4, at 12 noon CST with an exclusive, 24 hour presale for Tool Army members starting on October 31, at 12 noon CST.

More information about TOOL Army memberships can be found at Toolband.com/join. VIP packages for the March 15, Mexico City show are available on Toolband.com/VIP. The Cult and Seven Hours After Violet will be the opening act on both dates. The band has also confirmed performances at Argentina on March 22, Chile on March 23 and Brazil on March 30, along with a headlining spot at the Estéreo Picnic festival in Bogotá on March 28.

Also, Tool has previously announced Tool Live in the Sand, which is a three day event featuring two sets from the band, with additional performances by Primus, Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria, Eagles of Death Metal and other bands. The destination festival runs March 7 to 9 at the Hard Rock and Royal Resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Tickets are available at Toolinthesand.com.

Tool Tour Dates

3/7 – 9 Punta Cana, DR – TOOL Live in the Sand

3/12 – Monterrey, MX – Explanada del Estadio Mobil Super

3/15 – Mexico City, MX – Explanada del Estadio Azteca

3/18 – Guadalajara, MX – Calle 2

3/22 – Buenos Aires, AR -Lollapalooza Argentina

3/23 – Santiago, CL – Lollapalooza Chile

3/28 – Bogota, CO – Estéreo Picnic

3/30 – São Paulo, BR – Lollapalooza Brasil

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat