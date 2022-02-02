Decibel Metal & Beer Festival Announce 2022 Lineup Featuring Cannibal Corpse, Wolves In The Throne Room, Full Of Hell And More

Home News Roy Lott February 2nd, 2022 - 10:51 PM

Decibel Magazine has unveiled the lineup for the 2022 edition of its annual Metal & Beer Fest. Cannibal Corpse, Candlemass are set to headline the two-day festival taking place June 10 and 11 at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. Other acts include Nuclear Assault, Soul Glo, Voivod and Wolves in the Throne Room. See the full lineup below.

Throughout the festival, multiple breweries will showcase their beers. Broken Goblet Brewing, Wake Brewing, Widowmaker Brewing, Bone Up Brewing, Kings County Brewers Collective, Sabbath Brewing and Brimming Horn Meadery are some of the participants. Two-Day and Single Day passes are on sale now via Decibel.

Frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher is also set to release his self-titled album Corpsegrinder this month. Erik Rutan of Cannibal Corpse is also featured on the 10 track LP. Cannibal Corpse is also set to play Alcatraz Festival on August 12, 13, and 14 in Kortrijk, Belgium.

Candlemass will perform their 1986 debut album, Epicus Doomicus Metallicus, in its entirety. The three-date tour will include an appearance at Hell’s Heroes festival and two headlining shows with support from bands The Skull and Frayle. Candlemass guitarist Mats Björkman says, “We are really pleased to finally get back to the US of A. Our fans have been waiting and have asked for shows for some years now, and with these three shows we are starting up again in North America.”Tickets are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva