Portishead’s Geoff Barrow Threatens To Drop Beak> From Latitude Lineup Due To Barclays Sponsorship

In a statement posted to his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Portishead’s Geoff Barrow has threatened to drop his band Beak> from next month’s Latitude Festival lineup if event organizers don’t remove Barclays as a sponsor, due to the bank’s connection with weapons firms.
The letter, signed alongside other bands set to perform – including Lankum – hope that their collective action will translate into action on behalf of the festival.
Barrow noted that he is “keeping a close eye on the situation,” but only time will tell if lineup changes are on the horizon. Read the full post below.
— 🏴☠️ Geoff Barrow 🏴☠️ (@jetfury) June 12, 2024