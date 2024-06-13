Portishead’s Geoff Barrow Threatens To Drop Beak> From Latitude Lineup Due To Barclays Sponsorship

Home News Heather Mundinger June 13th, 2024 - 11:54 AM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

In a statement posted to his personal Twitter account Wednesday, Portishead’s Geoff Barrow has threatened to drop his band Beak> from next month’s Latitude Festival lineup if event organizers don’t remove Barclays as a sponsor, due to the bank’s connection with weapons firms.

The letter, signed alongside other bands set to perform – including Lankum – hope that their collective action will translate into action on behalf of the festival.

Barrow noted that he is “keeping a close eye on the situation,” but only time will tell if lineup changes are on the horizon. Read the full post below.