Kate Bush Releases New Music Video for “Little Shrew (Snowflake)” and Reveals She Has “Lots Of Ideas” For The New Album She’s Planning

Home News Chloe Baxter October 25th, 2024 - 8:09 PM

Kate Bush has captivated fans once again with the release of her new music video for “Little Shrew (Snowflake),” a poignant animation set to “Snowflake,” the opening track from her 2011 album 50 Words For Snow.

According to Stereogum, the video, which follows a Caucasian pygmy shrew navigating a war-torn landscape, is a powerful reflection on the impact of conflict, particularly on children. Bush conceived the project in response to the Ukraine crisis, aiming to evoke empathy through the story of an animal rather than a human.

Watch the video here:

In a heartfelt message on her website, Bush emphasizes the horrors of war, stating, “All wars leave horrific scars… but it’s the children who suffer the most.” She urges viewers to support organizations like War Child to help those affected by conflict.

Bush, in an interview with the BBC, expressed her eagerness to return to music, revealing, “I’ve got lots of ideas and I’m really looking forward to getting back into that creative space.” Previously on a BBC special, she performed a special concert in 1979 as part of her “Tour of Life”.

Bush’s inspirational work has influenced many other artists, like Halsey, who released a Kate Bush inspired single, “I Never Loved You.”

While she’s been busy with archival work, she’s excited about the prospect of recording a new album, marking her first since 50 Words For Snow.

Her previous work, “Running Up That Hill,” has reached over 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The resurgence of Kate Bush’s artistry continues to inspire, and fans can only hope this new chapter leads to more musical treasures.