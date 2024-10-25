Amyl And The Sniffers Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Catalina Martello October 25th, 2024 - 9:25 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Amyl and The Sniffers announce the debut of their new album Cartoon Darkness with a Spring 2025 North American Tour. The Australian punk band will begin their highly anticipated tour in March in Portland, OR and conclude it in May in Nashville, TN visiting 20 cities throughout the US and Canada inbetween.

This tour will bring the electric band back to North America for the first time since their victorious summer that included sold-out clubs and theater gigs.

Amyl and The Sniffers performed at the Fonda Theater in August leaving the crowd in awe. Their kinetic performance engaged the audience from start to finish, proving the band’s magnetic energy.

Tour Dates :

Tue 3/25/25 – PORTLAND, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Wed 3/26/25 – VANCOUVER, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

Thu 3/27/25 – SEATTLE, WA – Paramount Theatre

Sun 3/30/25 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Rockwell at The Complex

Mon 3/31/25 – DENVER, CO – Mission Ballroom

Wed 4/2/25 – KANSAS CITY, MO – Uptown Theater

Fri 4/4/25 – DALLAS, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Sat 4/5/25 – AUSTIN, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sun 4/6/25 – HOUSTON, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Mon 4/7/25 – SAN ANTONIO, TX – Paper Tiger

Wed 5/7/25 – ST. PAUL, MN – Palace Theatre

Thu 5/8/25 – CHICAGO, IL – The Salt Shed

Fri 5/9/25 – MADISON, WI – The Sylvee

Sat 5/10/25 – ROYAL OAK, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Mon 5/12/25 – TORONTO, ON – History

Tue 5/13/25 – CLEVELAND, OH – Agora Theatre

Thu 5/15/25 – NEW YORK, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri 5/16/25 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – Franklin Music Hall

Sat 5/17/25 – BOSTON, MA – Roadrunner

Mon 5/19/25 – SILVER SPRING, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed 5/21/25 – RALEIGH, NC – The Ritz

Thu 5/22/25 – ATLANTA, GA – The Eastern

Fri 5/23/25 – NASHVILLE, TN – Marathon Music Works





