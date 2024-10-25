Amyl And The Sniffers Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock
Amyl and The Sniffers announce the debut of their new album Cartoon Darkness with a Spring 2025 North American Tour. The Australian punk band will begin their highly anticipated tour in March in Portland, OR and conclude it in May in Nashville, TN visiting 20 cities throughout the US and Canada inbetween.
This tour will bring the electric band back to North America for the first time since their victorious summer that included sold-out clubs and theater gigs.
Amyl and The Sniffers performed at the Fonda Theater in August leaving the crowd in awe. Their kinetic performance engaged the audience from start to finish, proving the band’s magnetic energy.
Tour Dates :
Tue 3/25/25 – PORTLAND, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Wed 3/26/25 – VANCOUVER, BC – The Commodore Ballroom
Thu 3/27/25 – SEATTLE, WA – Paramount Theatre
Sun 3/30/25 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Rockwell at The Complex
Mon 3/31/25 – DENVER, CO – Mission Ballroom
Wed 4/2/25 – KANSAS CITY, MO – Uptown Theater
Fri 4/4/25 – DALLAS, TX – House of Blues Dallas
Sat 4/5/25 – AUSTIN, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sun 4/6/25 – HOUSTON, TX – White Oak Music Hall
Mon 4/7/25 – SAN ANTONIO, TX – Paper Tiger
Wed 5/7/25 – ST. PAUL, MN – Palace Theatre
Thu 5/8/25 – CHICAGO, IL – The Salt Shed
Fri 5/9/25 – MADISON, WI – The Sylvee
Sat 5/10/25 – ROYAL OAK, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Mon 5/12/25 – TORONTO, ON – History
Tue 5/13/25 – CLEVELAND, OH – Agora Theatre
Thu 5/15/25 – NEW YORK, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
Fri 5/16/25 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – Franklin Music Hall
Sat 5/17/25 – BOSTON, MA – Roadrunner
Mon 5/19/25 – SILVER SPRING, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Wed 5/21/25 – RALEIGH, NC – The Ritz
Thu 5/22/25 – ATLANTA, GA – The Eastern
Fri 5/23/25 – NASHVILLE, TN – Marathon Music Works