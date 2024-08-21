Amyl And The Sniffers Announce New Album Cartoon Darkness For October 2024 Release, Shares New Video For “Chewing Gum”

Amyl and The Sniffers are back with a bang, announcing their highly anticipated new album, Cartoon Darkness, for release in October 2024. Alongside the album announcement, the band has dropped a high-energy video for their latest single, “Chewing Gum.”
The track, filled with the raw intensity and rebellious spirit that the band is known for, offers a thrilling preview of what fans can expect from their upcoming release. With its punchy riffs and electrifying visuals, “Chewing Gum” sets the stage for what promises to be another explosive chapter in Amyl and The Sniffers’ journey.
Lead singer, Amy Taylor, explains “Cartoon Darkness is about climate crisis, war, AI, tiptoeing on the eggshells of politics, and people feeling like they’re helping by having a voice online when we’re all just feeding the data beast of Big Tech, our modern-day god. It’s about the fact that our generation is spoon-fed information. We look like adults, but we’re children forever cocooned in a shell. We’re all passively gulping up distractions that don’t even cause pleasure, sensation or joy, they just cause numbness. [..] Cartoon Darkness is driving headfirst into the unknown, into this looming sketch of the future that feels terrible but doesn’t even exist yet. A childlike darkness. I don’t want to meet the devil half-way and mourn what we have right now. The future is cartoon, the prescription is dark, but it’s novelty. It’s just a joke. It’s fun.”
UK / EURO DATES 2024 / 2025
11-05 – Dublin, IE – National Stadium
11-06 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
11-07 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – NX SOLD OUT
11-09 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy SOLD OUT
11-10 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
11-11 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy SOLD OUT
11-13 – London, UK – Roundhouse
11-14 – London, UK – Roundhouse SOLD OUT
11-15 – London, UK – Roundhouse SOLD OUT
11-17 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne SOLD OUT
11-18 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenberg SOLD OUT
11-19 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria SOLD OUT
11-21 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega SOLD OUT
11-22 – Hamburg, DE – Grosse Freiheit 36 SOLD OUT
11-23 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle SOLD OUT
11-25 – Munich, DE – Tonhalle
11-26 – Lausanne, CH – Les Docks
11-27 – Paris, FR – Olympia
11-29 – Athens, GR – Floyd
JULY 2025
07-05 – London, UK – Finsbury Park (Supporting Fontaines DC)
Photo Credit: Amy Hedgecock