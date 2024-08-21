Amyl And The Sniffers Announce New Album Cartoon Darkness For October 2024 Release, Shares New Video For “Chewing Gum”

Home News Alana Overton August 21st, 2024 - 6:28 PM

Amyl and The Sniffers are back with a bang, announcing their highly anticipated new album, Cartoon Darkness, for release in October 2024. Alongside the album announcement, the band has dropped a high-energy video for their latest single, “Chewing Gum.”

The track, filled with the raw intensity and rebellious spirit that the band is known for, offers a thrilling preview of what fans can expect from their upcoming release. With its punchy riffs and electrifying visuals, “Chewing Gum” sets the stage for what promises to be another explosive chapter in Amyl and The Sniffers’ journey.

Lead singer, Amy Taylor, explains “Cartoon Darkness is about climate crisis, war, AI, tiptoeing on the eggshells of politics, and people feeling like they’re helping by having a voice online when we’re all just feeding the data beast of Big Tech, our modern-day god. It’s about the fact that our generation is spoon-fed information. We look like adults, but we’re children forever cocooned in a shell. We’re all passively gulping up distractions that don’t even cause pleasure, sensation or joy, they just cause numbness. [..] Cartoon Darkness is driving headfirst into the unknown, into this looming sketch of the future that feels terrible but doesn’t even exist yet. A childlike darkness. I don’t want to meet the devil half-way and mourn what we have right now. The future is cartoon, the prescription is dark, but it’s novelty. It’s just a joke. It’s fun.”

UK / EURO DATES 2024 / 2025

11-05 – Dublin, IE – National Stadium

11-06 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

11-07 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – NX SOLD OUT

11-09 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy SOLD OUT

11-10 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

11-11 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy SOLD OUT

11-13 – London, UK – Roundhouse

11-14 – London, UK – Roundhouse SOLD OUT

11-15 – London, UK – Roundhouse SOLD OUT

11-17 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne SOLD OUT

11-18 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenberg SOLD OUT

11-19 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria SOLD OUT

11-21 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega SOLD OUT

11-22 – Hamburg, DE – Grosse Freiheit 36 SOLD OUT

11-23 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle SOLD OUT

11-25 – Munich, DE – Tonhalle

11-26 – Lausanne, CH – Les Docks

11-27 – Paris, FR – Olympia

11-29 – Athens, GR – Floyd

JULY 2025

07-05 – London, UK – Finsbury Park (Supporting Fontaines DC)

Photo Credit: Amy Hedgecock