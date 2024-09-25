Amyl and the Sniffers Share Slick New Single & Video “Big Dreams”

Home News Cristian Garcia September 25th, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Amyl and the Sniffers offer up a sweetly melodic composition of their newest sonic onslaught “Big Dreams”. This song is just the newest offering as their upcoming third album Cartoon Darkness, advances rapidly towards its release date.

Immediately upon listening to the new single, the song has the makings of a high-energy, fast paced punk anthem that channels the band’s signature raw and rebellious sound. The song is characterized by gritty guitar riffs, a driving bass line and aggressive drumming, all supporting Amy Taylor’s ferocious and unapologetic vocals. Lyrically, it’s about ambition, defiance and self-determination, with themes of wanting more out of life and not letting anyone or anything stand in the way.

This song embodies the band’s ethos of bold, no-nonsense punk rock with a DIY attitude and a rebellious edge. Taylor’s performance is commanding, with the chorus often coming across as a battle cry for those chasing big dreams. While the music video for “Big Dreams” is just as gritty and energetic as the song with its aforementioned visuals delivering a powerful performance coupled with a no-holds-barred attitude.

The video follows the band in various urban, industrial setting, capturing their chaotic energy in dimly lit rooms, empty streets and gritty backdrops that emphasize the punk rock spirit. Throughout the video, Taylor’s frenetic movements and animated facial expressions drive home the band’s DIY ethos. The camera often zooms in on her as she’s screaming into the mic, giving viewers an intense up-close experience of the performance, while amplifying the song’s themes of ambition and resilience.

In a press release, Amy Taylor describes the experience of filming the video:

“I am writing this before ‘Big Dreams’ comes out, and I am actually a bit nervous that it’s a single, because it’s so different from a lot of people’s expectations of us. This song was written because a lot of people in my life are struggling financially, and it’s really hard to make your dreams come true when you’re trying to get by day-to-day. But when I think of my friends doing what they love, and I see how good they are at it, I just know they’ve never been dull, they’ve always been lit, and there’s nothing that will break that or take it away from them.

The video we shot in the desert, it was the first clip we shot for this album, and it was fun as hell.”

