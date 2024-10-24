Kat Von D Share New Black And White Video For “All By Myself”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2024 - 2:33 PM

Today, multi-talented singer, songwriter, and artist Kat Von D has released a visualizer for her track “All By Myself.” The track is included on her just-released album, My Side Of The Mountain. As a whole, the video is wonderful by how each black and white scene shows Von D emotionally performing her cover of “All By Myself.”

From revolutionizing the tattoo industry, starring in hit TV shows, writing best-selling books and creating a beauty empire, Von D has done it all. But before all of that, her first love was music. She poured her heart into melodies and songwriting, which was an interest that predates her fame in tattoos and makeup.

With a background in classical music and an eclectic appreciation for different genres, it is clear that music has always been the artist’s passion. And now, Von D has been making waves in the goth and synthwave scene, where fans and critics love her music.

The critical praise her music has received, along with a growing musical fanbase, is a testament to its high caliber of songwriting, quality production and it is wonder Von D is not just a tattoo icon or makeup mogul, she is now a legit music powerhouse.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva