Lzzy Hale Set To Take Over Vocals For Upcoming Skid Row Tour Following Erik Grönwall’s Departure

March 31st, 2024

Lzzy Hale is confirmed to take over vocals after Skid Row singer Erik Grönwall announced his departure from the band due to health issues, having been diagnosed with leukemia in 2022.

Skid Row wrote on social media: “Today Skid Row and Erik Grönwall jointly announce that Erik will step down as the vocalist for Skid Row. Longtime friend Lzzy Hale of Halestorm will be taking over vocal duties for the upcoming scheduled four concerts.”

“Erik has decided that the travel and rigors of the road is not conducive to his overall health and recovery, and wants to focus on a lifestyle that is more amenable for his well-being, healing and family.”

Skid Row also confirmed that they will be releasing a live album to celebrate their time with Grönwall, as well as their history as a band.

Hale will join Skid Row for the latter’s remaining four concerts, which will take place between May and June. They will perform in Cartervill on May 17, Riverside on May 18, Reno on May 31 and Sacramento on June 1.

Skid Row’s upcoming tour dates:

MAY 2024

17 – Carterville, IL – Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort

18 – Riverside, IA – Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

31 – Sparks, Reno NV – Nugget Casino Resort

JUNE 2024

01 – Wheatland, Sacramento CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento.

Source: https://www.nme.com/news/music/lzzy-hale-to-front-skid-row-for-upcoming-tour-3610565