FKA Twigs Opens Up About Shia LaBeouf Abuse Allegations Ahead Of Trial

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

FKA Twigs has spoken up about how her alleged abuse has “changed her nervous system”, following her allegations against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf. The singer was previously in a relationship with the actor, and after their split came forward with accusations of abuse, claiming alleged physical and alleged verbal abuse, alleged sexual battery and alleged emotional distress.

She first filed the lawsuit in 2020, and claimed that LaBeouf was an alleged danger to women and had allegedly slammed her into a car, allegedly tried to allegedly strangle her and allegedly knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. The actor has said he denied “each and every allegation” against him.

Now, FKA Twigs has taken part in a new interview with British Vogue and recalled how experiencing abuse can have an impact on physical and emotional health. On the split, she told the outlet that she expected her separation from LaBeouf to “be like any other break-up” and thought “I’d be sad for six months to a year, and then one day I’d wake up and everything would be fine. But the fact is being abused changes the whole of your nervous system.”

Although LaBeouf has denied the allegations raised against him by Twigs – real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett – in a past interview with The New York Times he did recall how his mannerisms have resulted in him “hurting” those around him.

The trial between the two was originally set for a date in November but on Tuesday, August 29, both parties agreed to a continuance, postponing the trial to Monday, October 14, 2024.