FKA Twigs’ Lawsuit Against Ex-Boyfriend Shia LaBeouf Gets Trial Date

R&B/Pop singer FKA Twigs has received a trial date for her complaint against ex-boyfriend, actor Shia LaBeouf, whom she accused of alleged sexual battery, alleged assault, and alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress. According to Rolling Stone, the trial will be on April 17th, 2023.
Twigs, whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett, was in a year-long relationship with LaBeouf that began after they made the 2018 film Honey Boy, according to Stereogum. In her lawsuit, Barnett claimed that LaBeouf allegedly threw her to the ground outside a hotel they’d visited for Valentine’s Day. She also said he’d allegedly removed his seatbelt and drove “maniacally,” allegedly threatening “to crash the car unless Tahliah professed her eternal love for him.”
Twigs’ lawyer, Bryan Freedman, released a statement to Rolling Stone, in which he accuses LaBeouf of “gaslighting.”
“The gaslighting has gone on long enough here and it’s time to hold Shia LaBeouf accountable,” Freedman told Rolling Stone. “My client wants a trial date.”