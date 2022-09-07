Anti-Flag Share Powerful New Song & Video “Imperialism” Featuring Pinkshift’s Ashrita Kumar

Home News Federico Cardenas September 7th, 2022 - 8:33 PM

Anti-Flag taking on the main stage with their wild antic

The activist punk-rock outfit Anti-Flag has dropped a brand new song and video entitled “Imperialism,” featuring Ashrita Kumar of the rock trio Pinkshift. The new single comes off of the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania based act’s upcoming album Lies They Tell Our Children, set to drop on January 6, 2023 via Spinefarm.

As the single’s name suggests, this thrilling and energizing anthem intends to act as a rallying cry for opponents of the global system of imperialism. The video for the track juxtaposes images of world leaders with images of warfare, chaos and despair faced by the people underneath them, with frontman Justin Sane singing “The heads of state are drinking up their vintage wine. While blowin’ smoke on human rights and apartheid From Pittsburgh, PA all the way to Palestine.”

Speaking on the motivation for writing “Imperialism,” Sane explains that the track intends to document “the false narrative often put forward by those who wish to validate their imperialist ambitions. Special attention is given to the fact that occupiers play by a set of rules that they create, ignoring or moving the goalposts in terms of international law and human rights, including torture and murder. Special effort was also made to point out that occupiers have no interest in the needs or opinions of the occupied.”

Watch the official music video for “Imperialism” via YouTube below.

The release of “Imperialism” follows shortly after the release of Anti-Flag’s previous single, “The Fight of Our Lives,” featuring Tim Mclirath of Rise Against and Brian Baker of Bad Religion.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin