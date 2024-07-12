The Smile Cancels European Tour Due To Jonny Greenwood Hospitalization

Home News Heather Mundinger July 12th, 2024 - 9:08 PM

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat

According to Spin, Radiohead spinoff group The Smile has called off their upcoming European tour scheduled for next month after guitarist Jonny Greenwood fell seriously ill from an infection that required emergency hospital treatment, and time spent in intensive care.

In a statement released by the band, they shared, “Mercifully, he is now out of danger and will soon return home. We have been instructed by the medical team in charge of Jonny’s care to cancel all engagements until he has had time to make a full recovery.”

The European tour was set to commence on August 13 in Latvia and conclude on August 28 in Valencia, Spain. Fans who purchased tickets will be able to obtain refunds from the original ticket providers.

The Smile, comprised of drummer Tom Skinner and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke alongside Greenwood, were slated to promote their second album, Wall of Eyes, which was released earlier this year. Despite the setback, sources indicate that the band is planning to release another project before the end of 2024.