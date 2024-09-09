Colin Greenwood Says Radiohead Recently Rehearsed Together

Home News Lauren Rettig September 9th, 2024 - 7:29 PM

While it may be true that Radiohead has not released an album since 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool or played live since 2018, there seems to be activity happening behind the scenes that fans lay in anticipation of.

Bassist Colin Greenwood participated in a digital interview on Sunday at Mexico’s Hay Festival to promote the Radiohead photo book How to Disappear. Stereogum reports that while chatting with the interviewer, Greenwood revealed that the band had met up about two months ago to play their old songs.

“We did some rehearsals about two months ago in London, just played the old songs and it was really fun,” said Greenwood. “I had a really good time.” The full interview is available here.

Radiohead has not been active in the last couple of years. Vocalist Thom Yorke and guitarist/keyboardist Jonny Greenwood formed another band, The Smile, back in 2020 but did not debut until 2021. Guitarist Ed O’Brien has been releasing solo music under the name EOB since 2019 and drummer Philip Selway has been releasing his solo music since 2010. Even Colin Greenwood has been working on solo projects, collaborating with musicians such as Nick Cave. While it doesn’t appear as though Radiohead will be working together anytime soon, Greenwood’s interview has definitely kept fans’ hopes alive after many years.

Back in 2017, Yorke also mentioned working with his bandmates in the future in a Rolling Stone interview. When asked about doing future live performances, the vocalist said, “I would imagine we’ll keep going. I mean, I don’t know how, or when, but no, we’re not gonna stop. I fucking hope not.”

