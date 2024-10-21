Amyl And The Sniffers Share Empowering New Single & Video “Jerkin”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2024 - 1:24 PM

Today, Amyl and The Sniffers has shared “Jerkin,” which is the final track and video to be released in advance of their forthcoming third album, Cartoon Darkness, out on October 25, through B2B Records / Virgin Music Group. The new X-Rated video was directed by long time collaborator John Angus Stewart of PHC Films. While a censored version will appear on streaming platforms, the full and uncensored version is only available to watch on amylandthesniffers.com.

As for the music, everything is because of how the instrumentation brings a solid rock and pop vibe, while the vocalist dazzle the mind with high pitched vocal tones. The music is pretty amusing due to how each scene sees the band singing the song with minimal clothing on.

While talking about the tune, Amy Taylor says: “It’s good to express your anger when someone’s been pissing you off and it’s good to have humor in life, especially as a woman, when you’re meant to just passively say ‘everything’s good’ to keep everyone else comfortable. The best part about this song is that a squirter can be anybody’s genitals. I wanted to write a song to big-up ‘the self’ while putting down the ‘other’ because sometimes, even if it’s just for a small window, that’s the best way to laugh something off and empower yourself. World’s pissing me off and breaking my heart more than ever right now, might as well poke it back. It’s pointless but it’s cathartic.”

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock