Amyl And The Sniffers Address Reports Of Sexual Assault At Their Shows: “That Shit Ruins Music For People”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 12th, 2022 - 1:28 PM

According to NME, Australian punk rock band Amyl and the Sniffers recently addressed reports of sexual assault on their recent tour. In an Instagram story, the band urged fans to call out sexism when they see it happening at shows. They also told fans who do not support female and non-binary empowerment and who do not respect people’s personal space to not attend their shows.

“At the start of every live show I say, ‘Don’t touch anyone who doesn’t want to be touched.’ If you can’t hear that or learn that, then don’t come to our fucking shows. We are obviously here to celebrate female and NB empowerment, so if you are not down with that, again, don’t come to our fucking shows,” The statement posted to Instagram reads.

The band acknowledged one particular instance that allegedly took place during the performance of their 2021 single “Knifey” which is about the fear of walking home alone at night, worried about personal safety. The group also apologized to any fans who have been victimized at their shows, calling it “unacceptable.”

“That shit ruins music for people. Look after each other. The rest of the audience will have your back and we will have your back too,” The group wrote, closing their statement.

The band will be returning to the stage on their home turf of Australia in support of their latest release Comfort To Me. They will also make an appearance at the inaugural Primavera Sound Los Angeles.