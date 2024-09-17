My Morning Jacket Shares Anthemic New Single “Aren’t We One?”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 17th, 2024 - 1:29 PM

My Morning Jacket has announced today’s premiere of “Aren’t We One?,” which is a powerful new anthem available now through ATO Records. Produced by Grammy Award winner Brendan O’Brien, the track was co-written by My Morning Jacket’s Jim James and Bo Koster with Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull. As a whole, “Aren’t We One?” is a fabulous ditty because of how the instrumentation brings a light folk and rock vibe, while the vocals serenades the ears with beautiful melodies. As for the visualizer, each scene consists of groovy 70s animation.

While talking about the tune, James says: “Music is the invisible architecture holding up the entire universe. Music is the great reminder that life, despite its challenges, still brims with so much beauty. Music connects us back to the source and the heartbeat of existence, the force of love that binds us all, that boundless ocean of cosmic energy.”

The artist adds: “In these times of great confusion and shifting energies, let us remember love, equality, and unity. Let us move past the divide-and-conquer mentality holding us back and come together to uplift one another and heal our planet. A rainbow is the greatest example we have of this in life, where all of the diverse colors come together to form something much greater than they ever could have done on their own. No matter what walk of life one may stroll- who doesn’t enjoy the majesty of a rainbow out in nature?! We are all part of that great ever-changing living rainbow called life.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna