Ari Lennox Shares Sensual New Single & Video “Get Close”

Nyah Hamilton November 19th, 2023 - 4:07 PM

Ari Lennox has released a new single, “Get Close, ” and a music video. So today must be an excellent day for her adoring fans.

Ari Lennox is known for her triumphs in the R&B music scene. She may be known for hits like “Shea Butter Baby,” “Pressure,” and “Whipped Cream.”

Her new single is phenomenal. It binds by the line of calming yet groovy all at once. Her visuals in the video only amplify the feeling of the soft comfort of being in love.

A press release states, “The single itself is Lennox’s first single since unleashing age/sex/location, which was released in September 2022 to riveting reviews.” Though this single may be the first of Lennox in a while, it was worth the wait. Read more about Ari Lennox here.