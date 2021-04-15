Silverstein Shares Live Performance Video for Anthemic Hardcore Track “Bankrupt” and Announces Winter 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Matt Matasci April 15th, 2021 - 8:00 AM

Over the years Canadian post-hardcore band Silverstein has been kown to embrace a wide spectrum of sounds, from more melodic emo confessionals to brutal metalcore-influenced breakdowns. Today they’ve shared a new live performance video for the new song “Bankrupt,” which sees the band go full-fledged arena-hardcore. There’s plenty of screaming and bass-heavy hardcore riffs, though in the chorus the production and vocal quality makes this song stadium-ready.

“I don’t know how to feel anything but rage anymore,” said guitarist Paul Marc. “The rich are getting richer and poor are getting poorer. Wages are stagnant, tuition costs are rising, jobs are being automated/off-shored, costs of a home are laughable in most major cities. The walls feel like they’re closing in and escape is starting to feel impossible. Two-faced leaders and greedy elected officials line their pockets while stripping funding for the programs that we actually need. What are we supposed to do now? Looking out for one another on a community level is good, but changing a crooked system is better.”

The video is filmed by Wyatt Clough and adds a crip visual to go with the slick performance. The video was filmed by Clough using mostly 16mm Kodak (Double-X 7222) film.

Silverstein is also going on tour in November of 2021. They’ll get it started with a show in Cleveland, playing the House of Blues. So far the tour contineues into December, with the last announced date in Toronto on December 12. Thhe tour is mostly in west of the Missisppi, hitting Chicago and other Great Lakes cities before heading to the West Coast and Southwest. They’ll play venues like Belasco in Los Angeles, Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, Gas Monkey Bar and Grill in Dallas and Masquerade in Atlanta.

Last year the band released their tenth studio album and first in three years, A Beautiful Place to Drown. It was their first to be released on UNFD, an Australian label, who is also releasing this single.

Silverstein Winter 2021 Tour Dates

11/04 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/05 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall

11/07 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

11/09 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

11/11 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

11/13 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

11/15 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

11/16 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/18 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA- Belasco

11/20 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

11/21 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

11/23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee

11/24 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine

11/26 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

11/27 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes

11/28 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

11/30 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

12/03 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

12/12 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna