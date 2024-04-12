Thursday Share First New Song In 13 Years “Application For Release From The Dream”

Home News James Reed April 12th, 2024 - 4:11 PM

Thursday has returned with a new song after 13 years. The band debuted “Application for Release From the Dream” during a concert in Albany, New York on April 11, and presented the single for sale in 7″ vinyl form at the merch table. Now, the track is available on streaming services.

“Application for Release From the Dream” follows Thursday’s 2011 studio album, No Devolución. The new cut is also their first recording with guitarist Norman Brannon, a former member of Texas Is the Reason.

The song is about premonition of an otherworldly entity; at first its unknown, then angels appear before the protagonist. “Is there something calling out to me? / I can hear the angels call”. The angels appear with flashing lights and try to penetrate a random wall. “They won’t stop repeating / Like a record scratch in it”. The angels call the listener a fire in a forest, and they ask many questions about life, time, dreams, and death. In the end. “it’s just a moment now”.

In 2015, Thursday reissued their 1999 debut LP, Waiting; the year after, the group reunited after a five-year hiatus. In 2018, Thursday performed a string of intimate shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Thursday are currently performing throughout the year. While a press release referred to their new song as a standalone release, Thursday will be working on new music.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson