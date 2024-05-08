Coheed & Cambria Share Compelling New Single & Video “The Joke”

Home News Madeline Chaffer May 8th, 2024 - 2:59 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Coheed and Cambria have officially released their new single, titled “The Joke,” and have shared the accompanying music video.

This new track was initially recorded during the studio sessions for the band’s album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, which was released back in almost two years ago. Singer Claudio Sanchez expressed his excitement for fans to finally hear this new song and described what the song was about in a recent press release. Sanchez states, “The meaning behind ‘The Joke’ is basically, if you need a punching bag, I’ll be that guy.”

The music video features characters from Sanchez’s revered comic series, The Armory Wars. In this video, we see Al The Killer being taunted by a prankster.

The release of “The Joke” is paired with a remixed and remastered version of “Deranged.” This track was released back in 2011 and was featured in the Batman: Arkham City soundtrack. “Deranged” is all about the co-dependent relationship between Batman and The Joker.

The two tracks pair well with each other with their ties to their respective comics. With these two songs and their upcoming tour, fans have certainly had a lot to enjoy from Coheed and Cambria lately!

