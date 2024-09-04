Kings Of Leon Play “Joe’s Head” Live For First Time In 16 Years During Alberta Show

Home News Alana Overton September 4th, 2024 - 4:33 PM

Kings of Leon excited fans at their recent show in Alberta by performing “Joe’s Head” live for the first time in 16 years. The track, a standout from their 2003 debut album Youth & Young Manhood, had long been absent from their setlists. The unexpected revival of this early hit offered a reminiscence moment for long-time followers and showcased the band’s will to reconnect with their musical roots.

According to NME, they state that “I think it’s safe to say that no one has heard this song for 15 years,” said frontman Caleb Followill to introduce the performance. “This is your ‘Song For The City’ from our first album ‘Youth & Young Manhood’. It’s ‘Joe’s Head’.”

The surprise performance of “Joe’s Head” has not only delighted Alberta fans but also underscored Kings of Leon’s enduring connection to their early work. By revisiting this classic track after such a long hiatus, the band reminded fans of the timeless quality of their music.