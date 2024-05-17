Kings Of Leon Share Artful New Video For “Seen”

Home News Collin Herron May 17th, 2024 - 5:18 AM

Kings of Leon, a world renowned, multi-platinum rock band dropped a new jaw-dropping music video to their new song “Seen” from their 9th full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun.

In the video of “Seen” the band uses shadows and various spotlights to help capture the viewers attention. They shape their performance of the record around spaces absent of light as the record’s somber lyrics are projected above them.

Jacob Followill, says "We've found that the more control we take, over all aspects of the creative process, the more authentic the experience is for us and the fans. We love seeing people's reactions and personal interpretations of the songs. But at the end of the day, nobody knows what these songs mean, and how they should come to life, better than we do. This album is our baby, and we want it presented in the way we envisioned when we wrote and recorded it."



Kings of Leon will return to North America on tour starting August 14th in Austin, TX.