Kings Of Leon Share Atmospheric New Single “Split Screen”

Kings Of Leon have returned with a brand new track entitled “Split Screen” which follows the previously released “Mustang.” The song serves as the second single from the band’s upcoming ninth full-length studio album Can We Please Have Fun which is set to arrive on May 10.

Kings Of Leon will be hitting the road this summer, kicking off with a show on August 14 in Austin, Texas at the Moody Center. They will also be stopping off in Houston, Fort Worth, Phoenix, Inglewood, Palm Springs, Berkeley, Santa Barbara, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Cincinnati, Boston, New York City, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago and Toronto. The North American trek will be coming to a close with a show in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on October 5.

Kings Of Leon Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

8/14 Austin, TX Moody Center

8/16 Houston, TX Toyota Center

8/17 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

8/20 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

8/22 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

8/23 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

8/25 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre

8/26 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

8/28 Portland, OR Moda Center

8/29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

8/31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

9/2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

9/3 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

9/5 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

9/13 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater

9/14 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

9/16 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/18 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium

9/20 Washington, DC The Anthem

9/23 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann

9/25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

9/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

9/28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

10/1 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

10/2 Laval, QC Place Bell

10/5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater