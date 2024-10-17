Full Of Hell & Andrew Nolan Announce New Album Scraping The Divine For November 2024 Release, Share Lead Single “Burdened By Solar Mass”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2024 - 1:37 PM

Today, the exhilarating new collaboration between grind/noise rock act Full of Hell and Toronto-based industrial artist Andrew Nolan has announced their album, Scraping The Divine, which promises a sonic exploration unlike any of their prior endeavors. Scraping The Divine captures the raw energy and relentless spirit of both artists and it was recorded by renowned producers Seth Manchester of Machines with Magnets and Kevin Bernsten of Developing Nations, with mixing and production being led by Nolan. The finishing touch comes courtesy of mastering engineer Nick Townsend.

The album’s first single, “Burdened by Solar Mass,” serves as a haunting introduction to this collaboration. Dylan Walker of Full of Hell describes the track as “the first meeting point between Full of Hell and Andrew Nolan. The end product is an amalgam of mangled guitars and dub pulses and an ominous warning about our own insignificance in the universe.

Being released on November 15, through Closed Casket Activities, Scraping The Divine pushes boundaries and challenges perceptions, making it a must-listen for fans of both Full of Hell and Nolan, as well as anyone seeking an immersive auditory experience.

Scraping The Divine Track List

Gradual Timeslip Heat Death from the Pyre Burdened By Solar Mass Sphere of Saturn Hemlock Gnosis Blessed Anathema Facing the Divide Approaching the Monolith Extinguished Glow Common Miracles Irradiated Sands Paralytic Lineage

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette