Full Of Hell Shares Powerful New Single & Video “Coagulated Bliss”

As they prepare for the release of their sixth studio album Coagulated Bliss, Full of Hell have shared the album’s powerful title track. While the focus on songwriting already makes Coagulated Bliss the most grounded album in the band’s catalog, it is also the first Full of Hell record that tries in earnest to reflect the world around it and not in some broad monotony-of-evil way, but the everyday horrors of life in small town America.

Vocalist Dylan Walker’s lyrics have always framed people’s suffering with what he calls “fantastical, metaphorical shit” but on Coagulated Bliss his writing is clear and direct. Walker states “This song is a lyrical summation of the record as a whole. Seeking the unattainable. Drowning in it.”

The songs on Coagulated Bliss feel huge, totemic, ground shaking and the title track is no different. Guitarist Spencer Hazard states: “Dave [Bland, drums] and I wrote this song with a band like today is the day in mind. Noisy guitar and jazzy drums but a riff that gets stuck in your head.”

Full of Hell burst forth with incredible force from the small, dagger shaped city of Ocean City, Maryland, 15 years ago. Over five full lengths, five collaborative full lengths, countless splits, EPs, singles and noise compilations, the band evolved at extraordinary speed with their music becoming more complicated and technical without ever slowing down or losing its soul.

