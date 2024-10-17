Arch Enemy Shares Fierce New Video For “Liars & Thieves”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2024 - 2:32 PM

Today, Swedish metal band Arch Enemy has their latest single, “Liars & Thieves,” from their upcoming album, Blood Dynasty. The album announcement and the start of the pre-order phase coincided with the beginning of the band’s European co-headline tour Rising from the North with In Flames on October 3 in Glasgow.

Throughout the tour, “Liars & Thieves” has already been performed live, as the band teased the release of the new single on stage.

And now, with the release of the digital single, fans worldwide can finally experience the track. “Liars & Thieves” delivers a powerful message of resilience and inner struggle, which is wrapped in fierce melodic death metal with intense lyrics about battling deception and enduring hardship.

While talking about the music video, band member Michael Amott says: “The accompanying video has been captured out here on our ongoing European tour by director Jens De Vos by highlighting the passion and metal madness of these amazing shows where fans and band are one!”