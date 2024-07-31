Arch Enemy Unveil Epic New Single & Video “Dream Stealer”

Home News Isabella Fischer July 31st, 2024 - 10:45 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Swedish death metal band Arch Enemy have launched a new era with the surprise release of their latest single and video, “Dream Stealer.” This powerhouse track marks the band’s first single since their highly successful album, Deceivers (2022).

“Dream Stealer” immediately pulls you in with its high-energy riffs and twisted atmosphere. Michael Amott, the band’s guitarist, shared his excitement about the new single, saying, “First new Arch Enemy song we release in a little while and it feels good to be back! It was a blast working on ‘Dream Stealer’ in the studio. This song just has the high energy and twisted atmosphere that makes it so fun to play! Crank it up, loud and heavy! Metal is immortal!”

The music video for “Dream Stealer,” directed and produced by Patric Ullaeus, is a visual feast, enhancing the song’s themes of confrontation and inner turmoil. Alissa White-Gluz delivers a chills-worthy vocal performance, embodying the fierce spirit of the track.

Mixed by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios, “Dream Stealer” benefits from top-notch production, ensuring that every note and scream hits with maximum impact.

In support of their new music, Arch Enemy will embark on the “Rising From The North” co-headline tour with fellow Swedish melodic death metal pioneers, In Flames. The tour, which kicks off in October, will also feature special guests Soilwork, promising fans an unforgettable live experience. Following the European leg, Arch Enemy will head to Mexico for an extensive headline run, bringing their performances to a broader audience.