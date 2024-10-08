Arch Enemy Live Debuts New Single “Liars & Thieves” During Glasgow Show

Home News Cait Stoddard October 8th, 2024 - 1:28 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, extreme metal band Arch Enemy performed their brand new song, “Liars & Thieves,” live for the first time at the opening show of their European tour on October 3, at the O2 Academy in Glasgow, United Kingdom. “Liars & Thieves” is from the band‘s upcoming studio album, Blood Dynasty, which will arrive on March 28, 2025 through Century Media Records.

While talking about the upcoming album, Arch Enemy’s Michael Amott says: “This new album pushes the boundaries of what we’ve done, before it’s everything you’ve come to expect from this band, and then some! We can’t wait for you to hear it and feel the energy we’ve poured into every track. Welcome to the Blood Dynasty!”

Next to the limited deluxe editions that feature two exclusive bonus tracks, fans can direct their attention to the limited liquid blood vinyl that is exclusively available in the band stores and the vinyl is limited to 666 copies.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva