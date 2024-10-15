Universal Music Group Acquiring PIAS Independent Label Group

Home News Cait Stoddard October 15th, 2024 - 1:31 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Universal Music Group has bought PIAS, which is one of Europe’s biggest independent music companies. After acquiring a 49 percent share of the company in 2022, UMG is now the label group’s majority shareholder, though PIAS will keep CEO Kenny Gates in place and says its labels will remain fully autonomous. “I am selling my shares not my soul,” Gates said in a press release, adding the UMG partnership has so far benefitted PIAS artists.

As well as the group’s own labels, such as Play It Again Sam, Mute, Heavenly, Transgressive and ATO, the deal includes its services division Integral, which distributes music for indie giants including Beggars Group and Secretly Group. Virgin Music Group has partnered with Integral as part of the deal as well.

Michel Lambot, who co-founded PIAS with Gates, said in a press release that he had had “some concerns as to whether it was even possible” to work alongside UMG. “But,” he added, “I’m happy to say I was wrong and our two companies have lots in common including teams that share a real passion for music and our relationship to date has been fruitful, convivial and everything we hoped it would it be.”