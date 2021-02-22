Universal Music Group Rebrands Caroline Under New Relaunched Virgin Music Label & Artist Services

Home News Aaron Grech February 22nd, 2021 - 2:21 PM

Universal Music Group (UMG) has rebranded Caroline, an independent services division of UMG-owned Capitol Music Group, as Virgin Music Label & Artist Services, which has also launched internationally. According to a statement obtained by Music Business Worldwide, Caroline will be serving independent artists and labels “inspired and influenced by the spirit and ethos of the iconic Virgin Records label.”

Caroline was one of the largest third-party distributors for the independent music sector, serving the likes of ATO Records, Fool’s Gold Records and Ghostly International. Virgin Music Label & Artist Services will remain separate from Ingrooves, another distributor acquired by UMG back in 2019.

Countries currently included in the Virgin Music Label & Artist Services are the UK, Japan, France and Germany. Part of this relaunch also includes a plan to start music divisions in Spain, Mexico, Miami and Los Angeles by 2021. According to a statement by UMG, these divisions will be “the first fully integrated label services division worldwide for Latin music.”

“We are thrilled to announce the reinvigoration of this iconic music brand as a new model for global distribution and label services – combining UMG’s unrivalled regional executive teams with dedicated resources and best-in-class services and technology, to help foster long-term partnerships and deliver global success for the next generation of independent labels and artist talent,” Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of UMG told Music Business Worldwide.

UMG recently pulled their catalog from the TikTok rival Triller, claiming that the service allegedly withheld payments to artists. The company is also eyeing an IPO for 2022.