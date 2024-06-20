Universal Music Group Partner With SoundLabs To Provide Artists With AI Voice Cloning Tool

Home News Collin Herron June 20th, 2024 - 7:43 PM

The world’s biggest record label, Universal Music Group, announced plans to offer its artists Al models of their own voices. The corporation’s deal with digital startup firm Soundlabs will create software called MicDrop, designed to replicate an individual voice via machine learning techniques. The artist will retain full control of the model and it won’t be used in any way without permission, won’t be available to the public, and the voice owner will profit from its use. According to loudwire.com, MidDrop is the latest iteration of technology that’s been under development for years and has already begun impacting the music industry. Practical uses include being able to sing in foreign languages without having learned them; being able to create music after health issues prevent one’s vocal cords from working; and even allowing music to be made after one’s death.

Universal Music Group recently also struck a deal with Tik Tok. On mxdwn.com, it states the deal will “deliver improved remuneration for UMG’s songwriters and artists, new promotional and engagement opportunities for their recordings and songs and industry leading protections with respect to generative AI.”