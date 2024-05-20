Universal Music Group Settles King Crimson Royalty Lawsuit Over Kanye West’s “Power”

Home News Alexis Terrana May 20th, 2024 - 2:12 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Universal Music Group has reportedly settled a lawsuit concerning Kanye West’s use of a sample from King Crimson’s “21st Century Schizoid Man” in his hit song “Power”. The lawsuit, filed by Declan Colgan Music Ltd., which manages the rights to King Crimson’s catalog, alleged that West and his record label had not properly cleared the sample used in the track.

The settlement ends the legal dispute over the royalties for the iconic 1969 track by King Crimson. Although the specific terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, it resolves the claims of legal wrongdoing that have been hovering over the artist and Universal Music Group since the lawsuit was filed. The suit claimed that the sample was used without proper authorization, leading to a breach of copyright.

The track “Power,” released in 2010 as part of West’s critically acclaimed album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, prominently features a sample from “21st Century Schizoid Man.” The song was praised for its innovative production and powerful lyrics but became a point of contention due to the sampling issues.

