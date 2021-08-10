Ice Nine Kills Shares Child’s Play Inspired Video for New Song “Assault & Batteries”

Home News Alison Alber August 10th, 2021 - 12:09 AM

Ice Nine Kills are not new to the horror movie-inspired music video genre. Just last month, the band shared their video for “Hip To Be Scared,” inspired by the classic horror movie American Psycho. Now the band shared their new song “Assault & Batteries,” which is inspired by another horror classic, Child’s Play.



Both songs are off the band’s upcoming new album, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood, which is set to drop on October 15th via Fearless Records. About the album, frontman Spencer Charnas said, “True to horror franchise tradition, there is always a sequel…The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood follows in the bloody footsteps of its predecessor, paying tribute to 13 more of the most gruesome tales to ever grace the silver screen.”

According to PRP, the album will feature not only Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix (who was a guest on “Hip To Be Scared”) but also Atreyu’s Brandon Saller, Senses Fail vocalist Buddy Nielsen, Ryan Kirby of Fit For A King and Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher.

In true Child’s Play fashion, the audience gets introduced to Andy, who just wants a friend in the form of a doll. His doll soon comes alive and is chasing him around the house, trying to murder him. The doll, which is Charnas is wearing a half-mask, is joined by a band of murderous dolls and some demonic children. The difference between the original Child’s Play and the video is probably that this murder doll actually succeeds in possessing the child, who then kills his mother. The video concludes with a short scene at a police station, and now the audience also gets some references to the murder during “Hip To Be Scared.” So it’s all a short movie which is a nice touch given the whole theme of the album.

The song itself is very true to Ice Nine Kills, post-hardcore with melodic vocals. The song also features, as the previously released track, many references to the original movie. The magic chant that is often used by Chucky in the movie also finds a place in the song, which will excite fans of the band and the film. It’s a much appreciated little detail, like the iconic “Hidey Ho.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi