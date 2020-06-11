Michael Stipe and Big Red Machine Collaborate on New Song “No Time For Love Like Now”

Home News Drew Feinerman June 11th, 2020 - 1:44 PM

R.E.M frontman Michael Stipe has collaborated with experimental indie band Big Red Machine to release a new song “No Time For Love Like Now.” This marks the first collaboration between the R.E.M frontman and the band, which consists of The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

Although “No Time For Love Like Now” was actually written in the fall of last year, its message hold even more true throughout the turbulent events of this year. The layered visuals show Stipe singing in the foreground and with the band accompanying the background, and the song serves as a stark reminder to live life to the fullest and in the moment, and to not let time slip away. The delicate touch of the song does not take anything away from the powerful message or from Stipe’s vocal depth, and the raw message of the song is only matched by the beauty of the melody.