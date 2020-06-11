Michael Stipe and Big Red Machine Collaborate on New Song “No Time For Love Like Now”

R.E.M frontman Michael Stipe has collaborated with experimental indie band Big Red Machine to release a new song “No Time For Love Like Now.” This marks the first collaboration between the R.E.M frontman and the band, which consists of The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.
Although “No Time For Love Like Now” was actually written in the fall of last year, its message hold even more true throughout the turbulent events of this year. The layered visuals show Stipe singing in the foreground and with the band accompanying the background, and the song serves as a stark reminder to live life to the fullest and in the moment, and to not let time slip away. The delicate touch of the song does not take anything away from the powerful message or from Stipe’s vocal depth, and the raw message of the song is only matched by the beauty of the melody.
“I’m super excited to work with Aaron Dessner,” Stipe said of the collaboration. “And I’m thrilled with how the song and lyrics landed. The title says it all.” The song was written by Michael Stipe and Aaron Dessner, produced by Aaron Dessner, with Orchestration by Bryce Dessner, and lyrics by Michael Stipe. Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) on guitar, Brad Cook (Hiss Golden Messenger, War on Drugs) on synth, JT Bates (Lizzo, Poliça) on drums, Thomas Bartlett, aka Doveman, (Nico Muhly, Sufjan Stevens) on keys, Clarice Jensen (Bjork, Nick Cave) and Yuki Numata Resnick (Beirut, Blonde Redhead) on violin/ viola all perform on the master.
The release of the song marks Stipe’s second solo effort of the year, following the release of his second ever solo single “Drive To The Ocean” in January. The song marks the return of Big Red Machine, as the duo hasn’t been active since the release of their debut EP back in 2018.
Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried