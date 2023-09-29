Bruce Springsteen Shares Intimate New Single “Addicted To Romance” Featuring Bryce Dessner of The National

Home News Rebecca Pedley September 29th, 2023 - 4:54 PM

The archetypal American rock sensation Bruce Springsteen has released new single ‘Addicted To Romance’ featuring Bryce Dessner. In addition to singing and writing the lyrics Springsteen also plays the piano and organ on the song. It will be played as the closing track on Dessner’s new soundtrack for a new romantic comedy movie ‘She Came to Me’ co-starring Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway.

The new hit talks of a love unearthing us in our fleeting moments. Interpreted as a reflection of Springsteen’s hauntingly immersive and poetic storytelling which engages the listener into a transformative reflection, whereby we gaze into the echo of water and visualize and hear ourselves through the eyes of lyricism.

The song also features Springsteen’s wife and bandmate, Patti Scialfa, on vocals. The intimacy of the song is heightened through this authentic feeling of truth. The back- and- forth momentum of husband and wife coincide with the love felt in the lyrics.

‘Love’s a cold beer, you near, and a kiss, your sweet and tender hands.

Tonight I get all the love that I missed, from you in just one glance’.

Dialect of an adoration and acknowledgment of the mundane. We remember how each of our collective instances hold importance, hold beauty.

‘You got me addicted to romance’.