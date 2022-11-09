Empress Of, Bryce Dessner & isomonstrosity Share New Single “Take Me Back”

Home News Roy Lott November 9th, 2022 - 3:53 PM

Empress of has collaborated with The National’s Bryce Dessner and duo isomonstrosity on their latest track “Take Me Back.”

The song includes a piano excerpt from Dessner with isomonstrosity adding additional layers to the beautiful tune.

“This track had a long journey,” Reid explains. “At first we had Empress Of’s vocal line over a pop track, but I felt like it needed something less conspicuous to evoke the mood we were going for. After a few conversations, we threw the vocal line over Bryce Dessner’s hypnotic piano line, and we were immediately excited about this direction.” Check it out below.

“Take Me Back” follows the isomonstirsity’s previously released song “Careful What You Wish For” which features Danny Brown and 645AR. Both songs will be featured on their upcoming self-titled LP, which is set to be released next Friday, November 18 via Brassland. The album also sees features from Kacy Hill, Danny L Harle, Vic Mensa, Tommy Genesis and Zacari. Isomonstrosity consists of Johan Lenox, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid and conductor/computer engineer Yuga Cohler.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz