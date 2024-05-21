Youth Lagoon Shares New Single & Video “Lucy Takes A Picture”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2024 - 3:09 PM

Youth Lagoon, the prized moniker of Idaho based songwriter Trevor Powers, returns with a new single and video, “Lucy Takes a Picture,” which is a portrait of “salvation hiding in our wounds.” The song is a soul stirring chronicle of love, narcotics and a triumph of American gothic imagination. While talking about his latest tune, Powers says: “Once in a while there’s a song that feels like I’ve been trying to write it my whole life.”

With a bent toward rural noir, Powers has found a home in a world where his personal journals and poetic confessions are indistinguishable from the twisted mythologies of habitual sinners and devout barflies. “My only concern now with music is bringing the inner world to life,” says Powers. “It’s not about making something better — it’s about making something true. Songs were a lot harder to write when I hated myself. When my soul changed, my music did too.”