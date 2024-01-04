Youth Lagoon Shares Atmospheric New Single & Video “Football”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 4th, 2024 - 4:14 PM

Last year artist Youth Lagoon returned with the album Heaven Is a Junkyard. The album garnered widespread praise from the likes of Pitchfork, NPR Music, Billboard and more. On the heels of an eventful 2023, Lagoon reunites with Heaven Is a Junkyard co producer Rodaidh McDonald for the new single “Football.” The song is accompanied with a music video by Caleb Halter and a limited edition seven inch record.

As described by the artist, “‘Football’ is really a celebration of failure. Society has a terrible habit of only recognizing achievement while glossing over the greatness in the shadows. We’re so distracted trying to earn love, worth and value that we forget it’s something we inherently already have. I wanted to play with this idea through the lens of sports ‘cuz, in a lot of ways, sports are the truest religion.”

Lagoon adds: “When I was young, it was the only way I knew how to connect with my dad. We didn’t have a lot in common, but we could both throw the ball. There were rules and rituals we could see eye-to-eye on. We didn’t have to argue over who was right or wrong. The difference in my family was, it didn’t matter how good I was. The act of just throwing a ball was communion. It didn’t matter if I caught it. I love my Dad for that.”