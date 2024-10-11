Shavo Odadjian’s Seven Hours After Violet Unveil New Single & Video “Cry”

Home News Minnie Dao October 11th, 2024 - 4:38 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Seven Hours After Violet, the alternative metal collective led by Shavo Odadjian of System of a Down, has just unleashed their highly anticipated single, “Cry,” from their self-titled debut album. Following the group’s release of “Paradise” and “Alive”, the new track comes with an accompanying performance music video that is as haunting as the song itself.

Seven Hours After Violet began as a creative experiment between Odadjian and multi-platinum producer Morgoth (Winds of Plague), but quickly evolved into a full-fledged band. The group also includes Taylor Barber (Left to Suffer) on vocals, Alejandro Aranda (Scarypoolparty) on guitar and backing vocals, and Josh Johnson (Winds of Plague) on drums. Together, they’ve crafted a record that is as dynamic as it is emotionally charged.

“Cry” is a harrowing plunge into emotional turmoil, with its hauntingly intense sound and lyrics that delve into the heart-wrenching agony of trying to hold on to a fractured relationship. Odadjian and his bandmates perfectly blend crushing riffs and guttural vocals to capture the overwhelming sense of despair and longing. According to the band, “Cry” encapsulates the feeling of being trapped in an emotionally suffocating space, where every attempt to salvage what’s left of a relationship only deepens the pain. The band shared, “‘Cry’ captures the agony of trying to hold onto something that’s already broken, that inevitable downfall when love turns into torment. This is the pain we wanted to channel—a song for anyone who’s ever felt like they’re drowning in their own emotions.”

The music video mirrors the song’s raw emotion completely. It features the band passionately performing under shifting, moody lights, where the changing colors cast dramatic shadows on the members, amplifying the song’s somber mood. The dynamic lighting adds another layer of intensity to the visuals, emphasizing the darkness and emotional depth of the track.

Watch and listen to Seven Hours After Violet’s “Cry” here:

Fans won’t have to wait long to experience the full intensity of Seven Hours After Violet live. The band is set to make their live debut at Mayhem Fest at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre on October 12, 2024. Expect a relentless performance that will bring the raw energy of the album to life on stage. For now, be sure to check out this latest release and also catch up with our previous coverage on the group here on MXDWN.