System of a Down Bassist Shavo Odadjian Shares Solo Project Lineup

Caroline Carvalho October 14th, 2023 - 8:01 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Shavo Odadjian (bassist of System of a Down) shares details about the solo project lineup that will accompany him on his upcoming solo album. On Friday, October 13, he shared on instagram photos of the band that he assembled for the recording of the LP which includes vocalist Taylor Barber, guitarist Alejandro Aranda, and drummer Josh Johnson from the band Left to Suffer.

He is currently working on the LP with Winds of Plague guitarist Michael Montoya (a.k.a MorgothBeatz) who is a producer and songwriter who has worked with other artists like Travis Barker, JuiceWrld, Lil Xan, Jonathan Davis, Issues, and many more artists.

He shares in details about the solo LP, “I started this solo project with MorgothBeatz; he’s my producer and he’s also the guitar player for the group. And it’s called SHAVO, but it’s heavy. I’m back to my roots – no hip-hop. I think it’s the heaviest I’ve ever been, and it’s just flowing out of me.”

He adds on, “ We have a track with – I’m gonna say it – Jonathan Davis [ of Korn ]. I’m working on that one right now. We have the chrouses and the first verse, and I’m gonna do a little breakdown, and I think we’ve got one. That’s 12 – number 12. So we’re 12 songs into the solo record. I’m very excited about that.”

Shavo also shared more details about this solo project: “I’m recording bass and guitar. And Then I have the drums being programmed at the moment, but I’m gonna have a live drummer on the record. . . And it’s sounding crazy. I swear, I wouldn’t even talk about it if I didn’t believe in it so much.” Shavo has also co-directed a video an animated video called “Genocidal Humanoidz” for helping to raise funds.