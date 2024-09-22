Seven Hours After Violet Drops Dynamic New Single “Alive”

Home News Lily Meline September 22nd, 2024 - 3:24 PM

The newly-formed heavy metal group, Seven Hours After Violet, has released their third ever single ahead of their first official album, coming October 11. The band’s bass player, Shavo Odadjian, formed the band after the dismemberment of his last band, System of a Down, and it seems as though he’s continuing on his monumental legacy.

The single, titled “Alive,” lives up to its name with its blood-pumping vocals, guitar work, drum beats and, of course, the shredding bass stylings of Shavo Odadjian. When asked about the song’s meaning, Odadjian is quoted as saying, “‘Alive’ dives deep into the duality of pain and vitality, where suffering becomes a twisted reminder of existence. It’s about the dark thrill of feeling alive through intense emotions, even when they blur the line between ecstasy and despair. A haunting space where agony and empowerment collide.”

The band’s first public performance will be at Mayhem Fest in San Bernadino, CA, on October 12, the day after their first album’s release. Will they stick to playing their singles, or will they choose from the eight unreleased tracks? Only time and the Mayhem attendees will tell.