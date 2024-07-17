Dawes Announce New Album Oh Brother For October 2024 Release & Tour Dates, Share Lead Single & Video “House Parties”

Home News Isabella Fischer July 17th, 2024 - 10:10 PM

In harmony of nostalgia and country rock, Dawes has set the stage for a new musical era with the announcement of their ninth studio album, Oh Brother, scheduled for release on October 11th.This news comes with the premiere of their lead single, “House Parties,” and a comedic official music video featuring clips of things going hilariously wrong while people are drinking.

Featuring a mix of fan-submitted clips and studio footage, the video paints a lively picture of house parties from various perspectives. The verses show Dawes jamming in the studio, recording the song. The choruses burst into life with party scenes submitted by fans.The video is a celebration of the band’s close connection with their audience, bringing a sense of inclusivity and shared experiences.

“House Parties,” co-produced by brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith alongside Mike Viola, is about capturing shared experiences through human connections. The song features a blend of electric and acoustic guitars, percussion, and smooth bass lines, creating an infectious melody that’s both warm and energetic. Taylor Goldsmith explains, “It’s a goofy lyric but the sentiment is not. We can all relate to feeling truly alive at a dive bar or a stranger’s home, getting access into a universe we didn’t even know existed.”

The song’s lyrics echo this sentiment, creating a vivid picture of those memorable nights that celebrate the vibrancy of community, and the joy found in something as simple as a house party with a rocking local band!

Following the departure of two bandmates last year, the album shows the band’s evolution while honoring their 15-year musical journey. Each track on the album was initially recorded live with just Taylor on guitar and vocals and Griffin on drums, later incorporating additional instrumentation and the talents of touring guitarist Trevor Menear.

Formed in Los Angeles in 2009, Dawes is known for their unique sound in the folk, country, rock and Americana genres. Since then, they’ve toured with Bob Dylan, Mumford & Sons and Jackson Browne.

In support of the release of Oh Brother, Dawes will embark on the “Oh Brother Tour,” kicking off on November 7th at Knoxville, TN’s Mill & Mine. The tour will headline shows at iconic venues like The Beacon in NYC and The Ryman in Nashville, along with dates supporting The Revivalists and Brad Paisley. Additionally, Dawes is set to perform at the Newport Folk Festival backing Conan O’Brien.

Tracklist:

Mr. Los Angeles

Front Row Seat

Still Strangers Sometimes

Surprise!

House Parties

King of the Never-Wills

The Game

Enough Already

Hilarity Ensues

Tour Dates

7/17/2024 – Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles, CA w/ The Revivalists

7/18/2024 – The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA w/ The Revivalists

7/19/2024 – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, Stateline, NV

7/20/2024 – Blue Note Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort, Napa, CA w/ The Revivalists

7/21/2024 – Ironstone Amphitheatre, Murphys, CA w/ Brad Paisley

7/26/2024 – Live at the Hilde at Hilde PAC, Plymouth, MN

7/28/2024 – Newport Folk, Newport, RI w/ Conan O’Brien & Real Musicians Ft. Dawes w/ Jimmy Vivino & Guests

8/2-4/2024 – Salmonfest Alaska, Ninilchik, AK Festival Appearance

8/10/2024 – Edmonton Folk Music Festival, Edmonton, AB Festival Appearance

8/18/2024 – Terrapin Crossroads Presents: Sunday Daydream Vol. 4, San Rafael, CA w/ Phil Lesh & Friends Ft. Taylor & Griffin Goldsmith, Stu Allen, & More

8/29/2024 – University of Iowa Fall Welcome Concert, Iowa City, IA Festival Appearance

11/7/2024 – Mill & Mine, Knoxville, TN

11/8/2024 – Georgia Theatre, Athens, GA

11/9/2024 – Carolina Theatre of Durham, Durham, NC

11/10/2024 – Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

11/13/2024 – Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, OH

11/14/2024 – Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH

11/15/2024 – Vogue, Indianapolis, IN

11/16/2024 – Salt Shed, Chicago, IL

11/19/2024 – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Pittsburgh, PA

11/20/2024 – XL Live, Harrisburg, PA

11/21/2024 – Warner Theatre, Washington, DC

11/22/2024 – Roadrunner, Boston, MA

11/23/2024 – State Theatre, Portland, ME

12/6/2024 – The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

12/8/2024 – Belly Up, Solana Beach, CA

12/9/2024 – Belly Up, Solana Beach, CA

12/13/2024 – Stable Hall, San Antonio, TX

12/14/2024 – The Heights, Houston, TX

12/15/2024 – Austin City Limits at the Moody Theater, Austin, TX

4/9/2025 – Bearsville Theatre, Woodstock, NY

4/10/2025 – Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, CT

4/11/2025 – The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

4/12/2025 – Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

4/13/2025 – Matthews Theatre at McCarter Theater Center, Princeton, NJ

4/17/2025 – The Majestic, Madison, WI

4/19/2025 – Blue Note, Columbia, MO

4/23/2025 – Ogden, Denver, CO

4/25/2025 – Wachholz College Center, Kalispell, MT

4/26/2025 – Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

4/27/2025 – Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford